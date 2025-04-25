Controlled burn planned near Harrop to reduce wildfire risk

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service personnel conduct a controlled burn at Fox Mountain near Williams Lake on April 24.

If you notice smoke near the Harrop Creek area, don’t panic, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said they will be conducting a controlled burn roughly two kilometres southeast of the community of Harrop.

The burn is expected to cover around 11 hectares.

BCWS warned that smoke may impact residents near the burn area and that it could be visible to motorists travelling along Harrop-Procter Road and Highway 3A.

The exact time of the burn is still undetermined, but it could begin as early as election day, Monday, April 28. The time of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions. Smoke may also linger days after the burn has finished, particularly in the morning after burn operations.

BCWS said that the goal of the burn is to decrease the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area, reduce accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material, and promote new plant growth of deciduous herbs and shrubs. Burns of this nature are also used to increase the ecosystem's fortitude.

In other cases, BCWS uses controlled burns to gather site-specific information on the effect of low-intensity spring burning on invasive plants sprayed with herbicide. Herbicide is a glyphosate (plant enzyme inhibitor) used to stop the growth of unwanted plants.