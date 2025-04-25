School districts pull plug on U.S. field trips amid border uncertainty

Photo: Samantha Holomay A photo of Rosemont Elementary School located in the Rosemont neighbourhood in Nelson.

School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) has taken advice from the federal government and has shelved student field trips to the U.S. until border tension simmers down.

The Canadian Federal Travel Advisory considers travel to the U.S. from Canada “risky” in April 2025 due to scrutiny at border crossings.

Instances of confiscating electronic devices and fear of being denied entry, detained, or even deported has led the federal government to advise people to abstain from crossing the border. Those warnings are being heeded by the region's school district, said SD8 superintendent Trish Smillie.

“Based on federal travel advice at the time, SD8 advised all staff that school field trips or professional development activities that were to take place in the U.S. could not go ahead this spring," she said in an email to Castanet.

Smillie explained that the district has made alternate Canadian travel plans for the remainder of the school year, and that SD8 will review travel future plans for the 2025-2026 term once the next school year begins.

Each year, a handful of SD8 schools take field trips to America, including to Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, ID.

"SD8 is committed to the safety and well-being of all our students and staff while engaged in educational or professional development activities that are part of SD8 education or educational work for the district,” she added.

In the past, the district has greatly benefited from its adjacency to the border, but with the current travel warnings, they have no choice to put a pin in it for now to prioritize the safety and privacy of staff and students.

“We hope to do so again,” said Smillie, referring to the numerous times that students have travelled to Idaho, Washington, Montana and other states for educational purposes.

School District 5, which includes Cranbrook, Elkford and Fernie, has followed suit by also halting field trips to the U.S. for the remainder of the school year.