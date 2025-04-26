Off leash dog reports stir up safety concerns for some Nelson residents

Photo: Contributed Art Gibbon Memorial Park signage

Reports of unleashed dogs “scaring” people on the trail in Rosemont's Art Gibbon Park have been circulating.

One community member made a post on a community page, suggesting that the signs put up at Art Gibbon Park should be removed because people haven't been following the rules.

The signs were placed there as a reminder to pet owners that they need to keep their dogs on a leash when using the trail.

Photo: Bette McClay A photo of signs displayed at Art Gibbon Memorial Park.

Bette McClay explained that her young granddaughter recently had a few run-ins with some free-running pups.

So far in 2025, there have been 10 reports of at-large or unleashed dogs and five dog attacks or aggressive behaviour reports. According to the City of Nelson, two tickets were issued for bites and aggressive behaviour, while one ticket came from an unleashed dog report.

“Poor evidence or complainants not willing to give statements can prevent us from being able to issue a ticket,” said Adriana Snashall, the city’s bylaw manager.

The fine for being caught with an unleashed dog outside designated areas is currently $100, with the maximum allotted amount for unleashed dogs deemed vicious being up to $500.

Anyone who is caught breaking the bylaw rule is approached with education first, meaning that the city will essentially serve a warning and explain what the rules are. If that doesn't work, the owners will be issued a fine.

Snashall explained that the recorded instances are mostly from repeat incidents and that four to five dogs generate the bulk of the at-large and unleashed pet complaints.

“We have been working to connect owners and their animals with services to support them, such as the local BCSPCA community services coordinator and other service providers.”