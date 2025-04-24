Nelson and District Credit Union prepares for virtual annual general meeting

As Nelson and District Credit Union (NDCU) prepares for its 74th virtual annual general meeting, the credit union released financial results for 2024.

The past year’s high points were strong comprehensive income, growth in members’ equity and assets, while also distributing $200,315 to community organizations within its service area to reach the milestone of giving-back close to $4.5 million since the inception of the Community Investment Program in 2000.

Highlights include:

Total comprehensive income finished at $2.06 million;

Total members’ equity increased to $25.40 million; and

Assets grew to $317,394,218 million.

The highlights are significant when considering the impact from the credit union promotes within the community, said Tom Atkins, NDCU senior manager of member experience, in a press release.

“(E)very dollar that stays in our community has a multiplier effect,” he said. “When members borrow and invest with us, we can continue to actively help the local economy by cycling money back into the community through mortgages, loans and community giving.

“Our pledge, ‘Local Decisions. Lasting Impact’ ensures our local connections and collaborations fortify the fabric of our community. Together, we are not merely banking but actively taking part in the ongoing construction of a stronger, more resilient local economy.”

Virtual annual general meeting

The credit union will host its virtual annual general meeting on Tuesday, May 6, with the call to order at 7 p.m.

Members are encouraged to attend as the AGM is a chance to ask questions and hear about the financial institution’s activities and accomplishments from the past year.

More details on the AGM are available at nelsoncu.com/AGM

An RSVP is required from members wishing to take part. Please email [email protected] by Friday, May 2, to register.