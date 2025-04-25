Reminder to keep treasure close and street clean this weekend post Trash to Treasure Day

Photo: Samantha Holomay Discarded items left near the corner of Eleventh Street and Fifth Street in Nelson

Don't let your treasure become trash this weekend.

Thrifters and treasure hunters' favourite day is approaching, and as everyone gears up to display their treasures along sidewalks and street corners, one resident is pleading for others to not to let their loot pollute.

Robert George spent some time cleaning up discarded items and taking them to the Grohman Narrows transfer station in Nelson a few weeks ago.

He said he wanted to help clean up the neighbourhood garbage that has accumulated from some individuals taking advantage of the city's lenient trash-to-treasure model.

“I’m keeping an eye out on it,” he said, adding that since the weather has been nicer, he has seen less deteriorated items and hasn't had to clean much up.

Trash to Treasure Day is celebrated throughout many Kootenay communities. The annual day is scheduled for April 26 this year. Residents in celebrating communities will have the opportunity to put their unused items to good use by putting them in a box in front on their homes for others to rummage through and pick out something of use.

Castanet previously covered George’s concerns about some people taking trash to treasure day a little too literally, as he found that people were dumping things near his home and not cleaning them up.