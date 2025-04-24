April 22 decision deadline passes and Universal Ostrich Farm Inc. owners wait judicial decision

Photo: Katie Pasitney Edgewood farms and holding on as they wait for the courts to announce their decision.

The date that Edgewood farmers believed they would hear back on a judgment to decide the fate of their 400 ostriches has passed, as there appears to be a delay in the judicial decision.

Castanet published a letter that supported the farm on April 22. The letter detailed that it has been five months without any ostriches becoming ill with the flu, and that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) should take the time to reconsider their order.

Katie Pasitney told Castanet on April 17 that they expected to hear back about the outcome following the two full days of legal proceedings between her farm, Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., and the CFIA. So far, the judge has yet to come back for a ruling, and the decision was expected to be made on April 22.

Pasitney said that she can’t decide whether not having an answer yet is a good or a bad thing.

“The longer they leave it, it may be better for us,” she said. “We just don’t know.”

The CFIA issued a notice to the farm back in late December 2024, calling for a cull of the farm's 400 ostriches after an avian flu outbreak.

As both the CFIA and the Edgewood farmers wait on the edge of their seats to hear what the outcome will be, the tension and online chatter between supporters is palpable. The Save our Ostriches group created by the farmers gained over 3,000 followers in a matter of weeks.