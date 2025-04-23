B.C. government provides $7.5 million for proposed Spearhead development

Photo: Samantha Holomay The B.C. government announced they would be providing $7.5 million to Spearhead, a a digital fabrication, design for manufacturing and assembly company based in Nelson.

The province announced $7.5 million in support funding today for Spearhead Timberworks Inc. for a proposed new facility and to advance its glulam technology, a move expected to create 60 jobs.

Around 50 people gathered at Spearhead east of Nelson today to listen to minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Diana Gibson, make the announcement and speak on why the funding support will be given.

“All of these are not just building quality jobs and adding value to our B.C. wood, but also helping us solve housing challenges while we work to add over 500 jobs across B.C," she said.

The provincial government is providing a total $11 million $7.5 million of which will be going to Spearhead.

Gibson had also announced they would be providing the remaining amount ($3.5 million) to fund other forest sector projects. The projects include a new production facility for automated equipment at a Langley-based plywood manufacturer, upgrades for a craft pulp mill and bio-refinery in Castlegar, and renovating a former mill site in Penticton.

“As a Kootenay girl, I know how hard it is to find family, breadwinning, community supporting, high-end quality jobs,” said Gibson, explaining that the funds would help them build the new facility and advance the facility's glulam technology (glued-laminated timber).

Photo: Contributed (Right to left) Ted Hall, Ben Hall, MLA for Nelson-Creston Brittny Anderson, Minister Diana Gibson, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee Steve Morissette, Minister Ravi Parmar, Josh Hall.

The funding was through the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund, created for the manufacturing sector — specifically the forestry sector — to develop new sustainable business lines to reduce old-growth logging dependency. The fund focuses on communities affected by economic impacts or downturns.

Minister of Forests, Ravi Parmar, said that although this was his first trip to the West Kootenay, he understood the importance of maintaining and supporting industries that were integral to the region.

“The politics in the Kootenays, and for much of the province, it’s about people and place,” he said. “Our forest sector is so resilient and deeply interconnected.”

Parmar added that the innovative work that is happening at facilities like Spearhead and others across the province deserves a standing ovation.

“These investments couldn't come at a more critical time,” said Parmar. “Our Manufacturers' Jobs Fund has already seen one in four wood manufacturers apply, a testament to how this industry can work together to drive real results in this sector.”

Spearhead applied to the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to rezone three lots adjacent to its existing facility, which they have operated since 1998. The project would bring 60 new jobs to Nelson and will now be supported in part by the provincial government.

The expansion plans include a single-storey workshop and a three-storey office building that will also house a childcare facility.

Community members have pushed back on the expansion efforts, expressing concerns about the potential impact on nearby aquifers, noise pollution and the potentially increased trucking traffic on Highway 3A. Many residents have urged the company to build the additional facilities in another location to preserve the rural landscape in which the current facilities reside.

Ted Hall noted that the company is not focused on growth for the sake of growth.

“It’s all about capability,” he said. “We’re investing in capabilities in terms of highly sophisticated equipment that enables us to focus on more,” adding that although there are a range of jobs available, the industry would benefit more from the hiring of skilled and longer-term workers.

There will be a fourth meeting with the Spearhead proponents and the RDCK in the coming months that will decide if the project will be accepted.