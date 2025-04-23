Province contributes cash through Jobs Fund to help value-added wood manufacturers

Photo: Province of B.C. Nelson's Spearhead Timberworks Inc. is backed by as much as $7.5 million from the B.C. government to drive its proposed expansion (not pictured).

The Kootenay region is quickly establishing itself as a hub for British Columbia’s growing mass-timber economy, uniting a network of local sawmills.

The network includes Harrop-Procter Community Cooperative and J.H. Huscroft Ltd., value-added wood manufacturers, such as Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc., Spearhead Timberworks Inc., near Nelson and progressive training in wood design, digital fabrication and sustainable construction delivered through Selkirk College.

Through the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $11 million toward four forestry-sector capital projects in the province. The projects are helping B.C.-based forestry-product manufacturers grow their businesses by constructing new production facilities, purchasing new equipment and adding new high-value product lines, while creating and protecting hundreds of jobs.

Spearhead Timberworks Inc., near Nelson, specializes in the design and fabrication of advanced timber architecture. Spearhead is strengthening its capabilities, backed by as much as $7.5 million from the B.C. government to drive its proposed expansion.

This includes proposed construction of a new purpose-built facility and implementation of advanced technology that will increase its competitiveness on the international stage — creating more than 60 skilled jobs in the Nelson area — adding production lines for specialized curved and double-curved glulam.

“The project will strengthen Spearhead’s capacity to fabricate high-complexity, high-value timber projects using B.C. wood,” noted a press release from the province.

“Spearhead’s cutting-edge technology and high-value products demonstrate how B.C.’s fibre can be used to generate significant economic benefits and highly skilled jobs in a high-demand sector.”

Also benefiting from the BCMJF is Mercer Celgar Limited Partnership, a kraft pulp mill and biorefinery that produces premium pulp and generates bioenergy for the BC Hydro power grid.

The company will receive as much as $1.75 million to modernize its small-log line and install equipment capable of processing smaller-diameter logs and a wider range of low-grade fibre. This investment will help increase the value of fibre inputs.