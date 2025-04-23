High snowpack, warm temperatures put West Kootenay in line for flooding: Forecast Centre

Photo: ptschett, Wikimedia Commons Warming weather in the coming weeks will cause snowpack to melt, leading to increased spring runoff.

In the spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of … spring flooding, wildfires and drought.

West Kootenay residents will likely need to prepare for seasonal hazards as the warming weather increases the likelihood of those climate-related emergencies.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre at the beginning of April, the West Kootenay’s snowpack has dropped to 85 per cent — from 92 per cent of normal on April 1 — and the centre has predicted a slightly elevated risk for freshet flooding as the weather warms up quickly.

“Snowmelt related flooding can still occur for areas with slightly below normal snowpack levels if adverse weather patterns, in particular, heavy rainfall or high-pressure ridges, emerge this spring,” a statement from the B.C. River Forecast Centre read.

Weather during the freshet season also plays a key role, and flooding is possible in areas with low snowpack if there are heavy precipitation events, either short-duration events or prolonged periods of wet weather.

“It is important to note that May and June are wet months through the B.C. Interior with the potential for extreme precipitation patterns,” read the report.

Warming weather in the coming weeks will cause snowpack to melt, leading to increased spring runoff. When paired with heavy or extended rainfall, this can heighten the risk of flooding in rivers, streams and lakes.

Flooding and drought preparedness

To prepare for potential flooding, people living in low-lying areas are encouraged to move equipment and other assets to higher ground and clear perimeter drains, eavestroughs and gutters.

People should be on alert if they notice a rapid change in water levels, especially a drop, as this indicates a problem upstream. People should call their local fire, police or public works department immediately if they suspect something is out of the ordinary.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre snowpack survey also provides insight into how people and communities in B.C. could be affected by drought. In summer 2024, many parts of the province experienced one of the most severe droughts in recorded history.

As B.C. continues to get less snow and rain than average, it’s having a lasting impact on water levels and there is potential for prolonged drought this year.

Communities and businesses are encouraged to take steps to use water more efficiently and plan for potential drought conditions. Everyone can help save water. Small changes make a big difference when people do them together.

Source: Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

Wildfire preparedness

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) forecasts indicates that British Columbia may experience an active spring wildfire season due to persistent drought conditions.

This activity is expected to increase if there continues to be limited precipitation over the next several weeks and months. Until significant and sustained rains occur, the risk of ignition will remain elevated.

Some work has been done to keep communities safe by focusing on all four phases of emergency management: prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

As part of these efforts, a series of enhancements were made to improve firefighter recruitment and training, step up wildfire-prevention work, expand BCWS contracts for aerial support and incorporate new technologies to better support firefighting.

Source: Ministry of Forests

Preparing for emergencies

To prepare for seasonal hazards, people should put together an emergency kit that includes essentials, such as water, non-perishable food, medication and a first-aid kit.

In addition, pack a grab-and-go bag, which is a small emergency kit that’s easy to bring along, in case you need to leave right away. Having a home emergency plan with important details, such as contact information and emergency meeting places, is also encouraged.

When there is an evacuation order, emergency support services (ESS) will be available to support people with their short-term basic needs, such as accommodation, food and clothing.

People can create an emergency support services profile here: https://ESS.gov.bc.ca

In the event you are evacuated, having a profile can make it even easier and quicker to receive support.

In 2024, the province improved how people are supported by ESS, including introducing the option for evacuees to receive $200 per night for accommodation, providing evacuees with a direct deposit payment option to reduce lineups at reception centres during large-scale emergencies, and establishing the B.C. Evacuation Helpline to help people get connected to supports remotely.

Having home or tenant insurance is one of the best ways people can protect their families, homes and property in the event of an emergency. In B.C., home insurance that provides coverage for fire damage and losses is readily available in every community in B.C. Both home and tenant insurance policies typically have additional coverage for living expenses if you need to leave your home during an evacuation order.

Source: Emergency Support Services