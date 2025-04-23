Nelson police warn public about vandalism to election campaign signs

Photo: Bruce Fuhr Nelson police have received another report of election signs being damaged and removed in the Nelson area.

Some people in Nelson have preferred to make a statement in the current federal election not at the voting booth but on candidate election signs.

The Nelson Police Department (NPD) has again responded to a call reporting that several campaign signs belonging to a political party have been removed or vandalized.

The signs were posted on public property at various locations in the Nelson area, said NPD special Const. Silk Edwards.

“Defacing, altering or stealing campaign signs is an offence under the Canada Elections Act,” she said in a statement. “Additionally, anyone who tampers with an election sign can be charged with mischief.”

Signs may be placed on private or public property and must not be disturbed unless their placement poses a demonstrable safety risk.

Although incidents of vandalism or theft of campaign signs should be reported to the Commissioner of Canada Elections, said Corp. Dirk Pitt of the Nelson RCMP, if anyone has any information regarding the damage or removal of elections signs they are encouraged to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

People can put campaign signs on their lawns or in their house windows to support their candidate of choice, but the Act doesn’t regulate the content of the campaign signs. However, Elections Canada contends that all partisan and election advertising, including signs, must contain a tagline stating who authorized the message.

If there is a complaint about the sign — even contending false advertising — people can write the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

For unwanted signs, Elections Canada said people can remove it if it's on their own private, residential property.

For signs on public property, basic etiquette is required, meaning signs cannot interfere or obstruct the visibility of drivers, cyclists or pedestrians, interfere or obstruct a roadway, shoulder of the road, median or planting bed.

They have to be at least 0.5 metres from a sidewalk, the curb or the shoulder of the road, or three metres from the edge of a road with no curb or shoulder.

Signs cannot be within three metres of a fire hydrant, or if on public property cannot be within five metres of a driveway. Signs cannot be within 30 metres from a traffic control signal, crosswalk, bus stop sign or school bus loading zone.