Funding for new playgrounds will mean more fun for kids in the outdoors

Photo: M.O. Stevens, Wikimedia Robson Community School and Brent Kennedy Elementary in Crescent Valley as well as Greenwood Elementary School in Greenwood will receive the new playgrounds.

New playgrounds are on the way for three elementary schools in the region.

The three rural elementary schools will receive $200,000 each to fund the construction of new, universally-accessible school playgrounds.

Robson Community School and Brent Kennedy Elementary in Crescent Valley — the former in School District 20 and the latter in School District 8 — as well as Greenwood Elementary School (School District 51) in Greenwood will receive the new playgrounds.

New Democrat Kootenay-Monashee MLA Steve Morissette said the students will have another reason to get outside and enjoy the Kootenay-Boundary.

“New playgrounds at Brent Kennedy and Robson Community School means more rural kids will be able to play on accessible, safe, and modern playgrounds," he said.

Twenty-five schools in 25 school districts around B.C. will receive $200,000 to fund the construction of new accessible school playgrounds. This initiative is part of the government’s commitment to providing safe and enjoyable spaces for all students, ensuring they have quality areas to play during school hours, Morissette explained.

Since 2018, the government has built new playgrounds at 307 schools, benefiting over 77,000 students. Every school district has received at least one playground since the program started in 2018, and some schools received funding for multiple playgrounds for their communities to enjoy.

“Playgrounds are more than just places to play, they are spaces where children make friends, build confidence and create memories,” said Lisa Beare, minister of Education and Child Care, in a statement.