Creston locals create gritty and impactful drama film set to premiere this weekend

Photo: Samantha Holomay The Tivoli Theatre is located at 1407 Canyon Street

Creston will be screening a locally produced film production this weekend to the pleasure of many drama film buffs.

Two Creston locals have created a dark, gritty drama that will premiere on Sunday, April 27, at the Tivoli Theatre in Creston at 7 p.m.

The production was written, co-directed and edited by Kerry McArthur, and co-directed and shot by Mark Wolfe.

Exophoria explores the realities of trauma, recovery and the impacts of an elusive hallucinogen. The project was filmed right here in the Kootenays and will dive into the horrors that people experience in real life rather than the hyperbolized situations that are often present in horror productions.

With a truly local setting and cast, attendees will be very familiar with some of the scene locations. According to the film description, that budget wasn't big, which adds to the authenticity of the film, making it more palatable and relatable to audiences.

Tickets will be available at the Tivoli Theatre box office during regular business hours.

For more information, visit the "Exophoria the Movie" Facebook page.