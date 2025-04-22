257979
Creston strives to reunite lost blue bins with their rightful owners after storm

Travelling bins found

The Town of Creston requests that residents drop by Town Hall to recover lost or damaged bins.

There was a heavy windstorm in Creston that happened last week that caused some garbage bins to be tossed around. Some residents have lost track of their bins all together.

The wind was blowing 20 kilometres per hour on the morning of April 16 and slowed to around 13 kmh by noon. The Town of Creston has requested that residents with damaged or missing bins stop by the Town Hall.

If you haven’t been able to locate your bin, don’t fret. Each bin comes equipped with a serial number, which will make it easier for community members to be reunited with their lost bins.

Town staff have also requested residents to write their address on their bins with a permanent marker, stating that it might help with recovery if a situation of this nature occurs in the future.

