Scheduled power outages will impact three streets in the Kootenays

Photo: Flickr The scheduled outages will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on. April 27.

Nelson Hydro has issued a notice for people to be aware of scheduled power outages that will take place on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The outages will impact the following streets:

Granite Road,

Insight Road

Kai Road

The reason for the scheduled outages stems from an outdated copper conductor that has been classified as a safety hazard and needs to be replaced.

"It is a potential fire risk for our forests, property owners, residences, and businesses,” Nelson Hydro wrote in a statement.

They explained that they have reserved this work for warmer weather and have opted to schedule it on a Sunday to minimize the potential impacts on businesses.

For more information about schedule outages, visit the Nelson Hydro website or head to their Facebook page to keep up to date on scheduled outages in your area.