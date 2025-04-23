Looking for a way to blow off steam? This Nelson resident is creating a group for adults to tap in t their inner Manhunter

Photo: Aaron Licht Chris Carpenter started a Manhunt "club" in Victoria and is looking to bring weekly events to Nelson.

In a search to create an alternative way for residents to make community connections, one Nelson man is starting a weekly free activity that brings out one's inner child.

That activity is the game Manhunt, essentially a classic outdoor game that is a mix of hide-and-seek and tag.

"Since moving to Nelson, I’ve heard from a lot of people that it can be hard to make new friends,” said organizer Chris Carpenter.

One person or a small group is “it,” and the hider(s) scatter to find hiding spots. After the manhunter has been selected, the fugitives have 120 seconds to hide. If a fugitive is tagged by a manhunter, the fugitive becomes “brainwashed” and is forced to join the side of the manhunters.

At the end of the designated time limit, all fugitives who have not been tagged are declared the winners. If a fugitive exits the provided boundaries for any reason, they automatically join the manhunters. Players are identified as being distinct from the general civilian population using a highly visible arm band, which will be supplied.

Photo: Aaron Licht Anything you do recreationally that brings you joy or excitement counts as playing, whether it’s getting stuck into a video game, playing sports, collecting stamps, or writing short stories in your spare time.

It's fast-paced, stealthy and usually involves a lot of yelling and running. It’s also super nostalgic for anyone who grew up playing outside with their friends.

“I’ve been lucky to meet great people fairly quickly, and I’d love to help others do the same. Manhunt is a fun way to get outside, be social, and make connections. All without worrying about the cost," said Carpenter.

According to Healthy Aging Collaborative Online Resources and Education (HACCORE), play is just as important for adults as it is for children. Participating in games of this nature can help boost creativity, sharpen your sense of humour and help to cope with stress.

Carpenter said that he first played the game when he lived in Victoria, and found that it was a great way to meet people. He added that it’s not only a great way to get outside but an easy way for like-minded people to make connections without having to worry about buying equipment or a membership.

"We’ll see how many people show up, but the response so far has been encouraging," he said, adding that although it took a bit of time to settle in Nelson and make connections, he finally feels like he can get the ball rolling.

Depending on how many people show up and how much interest is garnered over the next few months, he said that he would love to make the weekly events into a club or a semi-regular event. With the hopes of making this first meeting a success, he said he would also love to branch out and help bring other kinds of community-driven events to Nelson.

But it won't just be about manhunt. Carpenter said that he would like to experiment with different games throughout the week, switching it up to see what works best.