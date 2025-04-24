242740
Nelson News  

Nelson Italian-Canadian Society to host annual spring banquet

Eat pasta for a good cause

Next month you can get your noodles for a noble cause. The Nelson Italian-Canadian Society will be hosting their annual spring banquet, which raises funds for local charitable organizations.

Attendees can expect a banquet style helping of antipasto (the traditional first course of a formal Italian meal), bread and a whole lot of pasta. There will also be chicken dishes, vegetables, potatoes and Italian cream horns for dessert. Coffee and tea will also be available at the end of the meal.

The society has asked attendees with dietary restrictions to be mindful of what they are eating and that they will try their best to accommodate their needs.The maximum number of people per table is eight. The event will also have a cash bar available and there will be dancing and entertainment after the dinner for guests to enjoy.

There will be an hour or so for social time beginning 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The event will be held on May 3. Tickets will be available for purchase until April 26 and will cost $55 each.
Individuals can snag their tickets at DeVito Shoes on Hall Street in Nelson, or by emailing [email protected].

