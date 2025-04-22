Creston residents provide input on town's Park Master Plan in latest survey

Photo: Explore Creston Valley Creston residents have weighed in on what they believe Town staff should be focusing on in the new Park Master Plan.

After gathering public input, Town of Creston staff have provided a summary of the public feedback they received pertaining to the Park Master Plan.

The survey was meant to engage the public to provide input on the improvements they want to include in the plan. The survey had 163 hits and 23 responses. Some of the key themes that people touched on were the need for more specific timelines for park projects, improving maintenance and park clean-up efforts, and the need for safe play spaces in the town’s downtown core.

Respondents also touched on the desire for the town to install more lighting and connection trails to the current park infrastructure.

The most common issues that was brought to light pertained to concerns around reports of ongoing vandalism, litter, and an uptick in the population of people experiencing homelessness.

According to the community services report, no revisions will be made to the plan, but they have requested clearer communication going forward.

The plan also seeks to work alongside the yaqan nukiy community to incorporate Indigenous stories, welcomes, and cultural significance into places, names, public art and interpretive elements.

City staff has requested that the council adopt the plan at the next meeting scheduled for April 22.