Salmo council elects to go in-camera to serve up decision on controversial Canada Day menu proposal

The next Salmo council meeting will go in-camera following a controversial proposal that has some council members riled up.

According to the April 22 Village of Salmo agenda, at the request of council the village's chief administrative officer has chosen to go in-camera — meaning no in-person attendance from the public — under Section 92 of the Community Charter.

“The meeting has been closed to the public to conduct discussions with municipal officers and employees respecting municipal objectives, measures and progress reports to prepare an annual report,” the one-page document stated.

The closed meeting comes after council members had a fervent debate regarding a suggestion that the Salmo village oversee menu items at the 2025 Canada Day celebrations, and prohibit vendors from selling the same kind of food as one another.

During the April 8 council meeting, members spoke at length about their views on the proposed Mobile Food and Vendor policy. After much discussion, the proposal ended up being tabled, arguing itself into a stalemate on the issue.

The Salmo Lions Club met earlier this week to discuss their plan to submit a delegation to defend their recommendation of limiting the number of mobile food truck vendors and the variety of menu items during the Canada Day weekend.

During an April 17 meeting, Salmo Lions Club members reviewed a letter they penned in favour of the requests, highlighting the vital role that volunteer service clubs play in rural communities.

"Our main source of revenue comes from the concession stand at KP Park on Canada Day weekend — monies that go back into the community," the letter explained.

According to the agenda, the meeting will be closed for in-person attendance, but will be available to view online through the village's virtual meeting link.