Salmo Lions to speak at next village council meeting to argue proposed mobile food vendor policies

Photo: Contributed The Salmo Lions Club will present their concerns that detail the increasing pressure of service clubs at the next Village council meeting.

The Salmo Lions Club said they plan to submit a delegation to defend their recommendation of limiting the number of mobile food truck vendors and the variety of menu items during the Canada Day weekend.

During an April 17 meeting, Salmo Lions Club members reviewed a letter they penned in favour of the requests, highlighting the vital role that volunteer service clubs play in rural communities.

"Our main source of revenue comes from the concession stand at KP Park on Canada Day weekend — monies that go back into the community," the letter explained.

The letter continued to express that the Salmo Lions Club is 62 years old and is comprised of a small group of volunteers who work together on local projects. The letter added that the club has taken the lead on maintaining the upkeep of the Railway Gardens, the outdoor skating rink, in addition to raising funds for youth sporting events and hospital equipment.

Members hinted that if their ability to generate the bulk of their revenue was to be impeded during the Canada Day weekend that they would be less inclined to continue to help with some of these volunteer-based initiatives.

One member responded to the Salmo council requests about holding other events if the proposed changes were implemented.

"I would be threatening to say we're pulling out doing the skating rink, doing the flowers (for the Railway Gardens) all these things that actually benefit the community that is going to cost tax dollars if they go forward with this," said member Doug Lockwood.

The six members in attendance stressed that the Canada Day weekend is a crucial time for the club, stating that they make a large portion of their revenue from that weekend alone.

"We can't compete with a business if we're not trying to be a business," said member Shivaun Perez. "We're just asking for one weekend."

The meeting concluded with plans to prepare a delegation to advocate for the club's interests. Members said that they will present their concerns at the next Village of Salmo council meeting scheduled for April 22.