Nelson’s artist-run-centre puts out call for submissions to Members’ Show

Photo: Thomas Nowaczsynki Nelson's Oxygen Art Centre outside alley entrance, 2022.

Membership does have its privileges.

Especially when the privilege is to answer the call for work — from the Oxygen Art Centre — to regionally-based artists working in all mediums and at all stages of their careers to participate in the 2025 Members’ Show.

Artists are invited to apply before Sunday, May 4 (at midnight) to participate.

However, to participate an artist must submit a $20 participation fee and be an Oxygen member in good standing. Memberships are $2-$10 each, and directly support the artist-run centre.

People can become a member quickly before applying.

Proceeds from the Members’ Show go directly toward Oxygen Art Centre’s operations, said Julia Prudhomme, Oxygen executive director.

“This exhibition supports our capacity to program exhibitions, offer art classes, and promote dialogue amongst our arts communities,” she said in a statement.

The Members’ Show is a great way for artists in the community to connect and develop new audiences while offering an entry point into the practices of artists in the region, Prudhomme added.

How to apply

Artists are invited to submit one artwork in any size or media; however, smaller two-dimensional works are encouraged.

Works should arrive ready to hang or install. Oxygen has a limited number of plinths, so three-dimensional works might need alternate plans for presentation to be arranged with the centre.

To include video works in a looping compilation, please send your video file directly to [email protected].

Members’ Show application form is available here.

Artists can drop-off their work on Friday, May 9, or Saturday, May 10 between 1-5 p.m. at Oxygen Art Centre.

Further afield

The public are invited to celebrate their artistic community at the Members’ Show opening reception on Saturday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the artist-run centre’s facility in Nelson.

For those interested in volunteering to help set-up, support events, or gallery hosting for the Members’ Show, they can contact [email protected] for more information. Volunteers receive an $8 credit for every volunteer hour to use toward art classes at the centre.

The Members’ Show will be on view to the public at Oxygen from May 17 to June 7, on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Oxygen Art Centre is an artist-run centre located at #3-320 Vernon Street along the alleyway behind Baker Street.