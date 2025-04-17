Kaslo has new principal appointed at high school and elementary school

Photo: Submitted Dr. Tara Holt said she was excited to take on a new professional adventure in the Kaslo Family of Schools.

There is a new sheriff in town.

Kaslo’s J.V. Humphries Elementary-Secondary School and Jewett Elementary School will have a new head of administration next year with the hiring of Dr. Tara Holt for the 2025-2026 school year.

Holt has worked as a principal in Surrey School District (SD36) since 2005 in both secondary and adult education. In addition, she has overseen dual credit and college programming for secondary school students.

Dual credit makes it possible for grade 11 and 12 students to take post-secondary courses and receive credit towards both high school graduation and post-secondary credentials.

“J.V.H. and Jewett Elementary students and families as well as school leaders and educators here at SD8 are fortunate to welcome a school leader with the experience and skills of Dr. Holt. I’m very pleased she is joining our team and know that she will be an asset to the community,” said superintendent Trish Smillie.

Holt said she was excited to take on a new professional adventure in the Kaslo Family of Schools and to lead, support and learn from her colleagues.

“My focus is to meet the needs of all students in this wonderful rural area and ensure they see their potential and culture as they progress in their education toward graduation and their own careers,” said Holt.

J.V. Humphries interim Principal Monica Doyle will continue to lead the school for the remainder of the 2024-2025 school year.

