Nelson’s Advocacy Centre set to raise profile, raise funds to continue three decades of legal work

It is a program for positive change that has helped thousands of people in the region for over 30 years.

And this month, Nelson CARES Society is celebrating “April is Advocacy Month” through the Advocacy Centre, a free and confidential legal information centre.

The centre has been problem solving for residents of the West Kootenay for over 30 years. One of the first of its kind, it also provides community-based victim services to people who have experienced relationship and sexual violence.

Program manager Amy Taylor and her team have helped support thousands across the community, creating positive change for the whole region. Despite this, many haven’t heard of The Advocacy Centre because they keep confidentiality at the heart of everything they do.

The centre can deal with the questions of rights and responsibilities as a tenant, family law issues (if you can’t afford a lawyer), applying for legal aid, how to access government benefits and what to do if you experience relationship or sexual violence and are looking for support.

When it’s not working directly with community members, the centre provides workshops and presentations on legal issues and regularly raises its voice on issues of poverty and discrimination.

“People often walk in our door in a state of crisis,” said Taylor. “They’re in danger of losing their home. They’ve been assaulted by someone they thought they could trust. They need government assistance, and don’t understand the complicated forms and systems.

“Our goal is to help them access the supports and services they need so they can thrive. Donations support our work, and move us closer to ensuring equal access and fair treatment for everyone.”

The Advocacy Centre is funded by the Province of British Columbia, The Law Foundation of B.C., Legal Aid B.C., the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General, as well as generous community donors.

The centre’s vision is a “healthy and inclusive community where complete respect for all individuals is an ordinary, everyday occurrence,” said Taylor.

During April is Advocacy Month the centre is working to expand its Nelson CARES family and asking people to commit to a donation of $20 to help support its vital services.