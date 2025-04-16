Balfour home catches fire and two regional crews needed to extinguish

Photo: Facebook screenshot Balfour-Harrop volunteer fire department was first to respond to the structure fire on Friday evening.

A single-storey residence in Balfour was partly engulfed in flame on Friday when two regional district fire department crews arrived on the scene.

The Balfour-Harrop volunteer fire department was first to respond to the structure fire on Friday evening (April 11) at 9:05 p.m.

“The single story residence had working fire in about 50 per cent of the structure upon crew arrival,” said Dan Zayac, regional deputy fire chief (East) of the RDCK Fire Service.

The Balfour-Harrop volunteer fire department responded very quickly, as they happened to be finishing some rope-rescue training at Balfour Fire Hall that evening, said Zayac.

The North Shore volunteer fire department also responded as mutual aid.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire in short-order, said Zayac, and remained on scene for several hours, overhauling the fire and ensuring it had no chance of rekindle.

There were no injuries reported, he concluded.