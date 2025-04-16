Nelson police, RCMP warn public about vandalism to election campaign signs

Photo: Bruce Fuhr Nelson police and RCMP have received reports of election signs being damaged and removed in the Nelson area.

The candidates in the electoral riding have not been on the hot seat but their campaign signs sure have.

Both the city police and the Nelson RCMP are reported numerous complaints and concerns raised over mistreatment and removal of campaign signs in the city.

This week, the Nelson Police Department responded to a call reporting that several campaign signs belonging to a political party had been removed and vandalized. These signs were posted on public property at various locations in the Nelson area.

The Nelson RCMP have also received reports of election signs being damaged and removed in the Nelson area.

Defacing, altering, or stealing campaign signs is an offence under the Canada Elections Act, noted special NPD Const. Silk Edwards in a statement.

“Additionally, anyone who tampers with an election sign can be charged with mischief,” she said. “Signs may be placed on private or public property and must not be disturbed unless their placement poses a demonstrable safety risk.”

Although incidents of vandalism or theft of campaign signs should be reported to the Commissioner of Canada Elections, said Corp. Dirk Pitt of the Nelson RCMP, if anyone has any information regarding the damage or removal of elections signs they are encouraged to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

People can put campaign signs on their lawns or in their house windows to support their candidate of choice, but the Act doesn’t regulate the content of the campaign signs. However, Elections Canada contends that all partisan and election advertising, including signs, must contain a tagline stating who authorized the message.

If there is a complaint about the sign — even contending false advertising — people can write the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

For unwanted signs, Elections Canada said people can remove it if it's on their own private, residential property.

For signs on public property, basic etiquette is required, meaning signs cannot interfere or obstruct the visibility of drivers, cyclists or pedestrians, interfere or obstruct a roadway, shoulder of the road, median or planting bed.

They have to be at least 0.5 metres from a sidewalk, the curb or the shoulder of the road, or three metres from the edge of a road with no curb or shoulder.

Signs cannot be within three metres of a fire hydrant, or if on public property cannot be within five metres of a driveway. Signs cannot be within 30 metres from a traffic control signal, crosswalk, bus stop sign or school bus loading zone.