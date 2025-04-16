Slocan Valley Watershed and Forest Protection Society shares residents tales of living through wildfires to rasie funds to receive BC Wildfire Certification

Photo: Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative The Slocan Valley Watershed and Forest Protection Society is holding a benefit to help raise money to pay for BC Wildfire Service certification.

The Slocan Valley Watershed and Forest Protection Society is holding a benefit that will document the harrowing stories from 10 or more residents whose lives were devastated by wildfires.

Val Campbell and Nancy Harris are the directors and producers of Fire Story: Readings of Resilience. The readings will be part of a benefit to raise funds helping society volunteers become B.C. Wildfire Service certified.

“These stories are so important because it is what the people who lived through the fires experienced,” said Campbell. “Who better than those who live there to do it?"

In order to become certified through B.C. Wildfire Service, personnel obtain the required training and credentials required to work on fire suppression in the province.

To stay certified those who are trained must take part in the S-100 refresher course each year. The certification allows volunteers to work with response teams from the spring to fall seasons and be eligible for deployment across B.C. during wildfire emergencies.

“We were told last summer there were experienced firefighters available to go fight the fires, but they could not because they hadn't been recently certified,” said Campbell.

Campbell recalled that many people were unable to help during an out-of-control fire that started on July 9, 2021. The Trozzo Creek fire burned more than 5,992 hectares and triggered an evacuation order for over 86 addresses.

The society was established in December 2024 to address the growing concerns about the state of the surrounding forests and access to watersheds in the Slocan Valley.

After attending a community meeting in Winlaw to recap some of the events that have happened in recent years, Campbell explained that is when Harris decided to join the society as a volunteer.

“We saw a real need to do whatever we could to get our local certified firefighters,” said Campbell.

They have since gained the support of Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) director of emergency services, Dan Seguin. Campbell added that they have also received some funding from RDCK Area H director Walter Popoff, which will put toward paying for the certification courses.

The benefit will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 19 at the Vallican Whole Community Centre.

The funds will also help pay for fire response equipment. Some of the equipment includes proper safety wear for 10 wildfire firefighters, shovels, axes and radio communication.

“We need to purchase water containers they can carry on their backs. Also, we need pumps and hoses that can be used if there are nearby water sources,” said Campbell.

Some of the money will come from the Columbia Basin ReDi grant that the society was granted.

Due to not being a registered charity, rather a member-funded society, the Slocan Valley Watershed and Forest Protection Society can not provide tax receipts.

For those who can not attend the event, Campbell said people can still donate to the cause by contacting the society at [email protected] to make payment arrangements.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we have at least 15 ready, willing, able and certified people for this summer, and it looks like we will be successful.”