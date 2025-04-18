Wildsight provides tips on how to create a pollinator garden

Photo: Caroline Collier "I developed one in town, which has been the most successful," said Wildsight's Caroline Collier, commenting on her efforts to create more pollinator gardens.

Although they are pretty to look at, pollinator gardens also serve a unique purpose.

They not only provide a place for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, ants, beetles and hummingbirds an abundant area to do what they do best, they also reduce the need for pesticides, fertilizers and chemicals. This, in turn, makes the crops that we grow healthier to consume.

"If you've got any kind of a food crop, your native bees and other species will be much better at pollinating and giving a healthier crop," said Caroline Collier with Creston Valley Wildsight.

Wildsight has started an initiative providing tips and advice for anyone who is interested in creating their own pollinator garden.

Pollinators are also responsible for fertilizing around 75 per cent of the food we eat. The problem is that there are many different factors that have contributed to the decline of native plants that help nourish pollinator species.

Collier explained that houses that we live in have displaced native plants; the roads, the fields and most everything that we do displaces native plants. More recently, pollinator habitats have been on the decline due to habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change.

According to the federal government, 19 per cent of butterfly species are at risk of becoming endangered or extinct.

"In the Creston area, in the Kootenays, they're still surviving up on the mountains," Collier.

She continued to explain that there are many different ways that people can create their very own pollinator paradises right in their backyards. However, it may not be as simple as venturing off in to the wilderness and taking a plant home with you.

"It's a much bigger learning curve," said Collier.

The first thing you need to learn before starting your own pollinator garden is to get to know more about the about the wildflower or plant species you are looking to grow.

Collier said that it is important to be able to recognize the plant when its in a seed stage because it will look different when its in bloom.

Before heading out in the wilderness its important to educate yourself with the proper ways to remove a plant to ensure you are not taking too much of it. Afterwards you need to decide where to plant it. It's vital to be mindful and choose a spot where it will not disrupt other native plant species.

"I'd grow mine (milkweed) along a fence line," said Collier. " You can control it without too much difficulty. You just have to know how to grow it."

For more information, visit the Creston Valley Wildsight website, call Collier at 250-431-8609 or email Rebecca at [email protected].