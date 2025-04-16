CKISS ramps up BroomBuster Program to tackle one of the provinces most hard to beat invasive plants

Photo: CKISS CKISS members and volunteers removing of Scotch broom in at a 2024 "broom bash" in the East Shore. The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society’s (CKISS) BroomBuster program has returned to combat the spread of a notorious invasive plant variety.

Building on the success of last year's operations, the program tackles removing one of the province's more aggressive and hard to beat invasive plant species: Scotch broom (cytisus scoparius).

“We’re here to make it easier than ever for people to get involved,” said Laurie Frankcom, CKISS engagement coordinator.

The plant was originally found in the U.K. and parts of central Europe, and was introduced in North America in the early 1800s, and was brought over by settlers.

It was typically found in gardens and used for erosion control near highways. Although it may look pretty, the plant is slightly toxic, especially for wildlife.

“Whether it’s a roadside infestation or a broom patch on private property, we’re encouraging everyone to report sightings and help remove this invasive plant before it spreads further,” said Frankcom.

The plant is also hard to get rid of due to the seeds being viable for up to 10 years. This makes it easier for the plant's seeds to spread even after it has been exterminated.

This year, CKISS is calling on the community members residing in regional district areas A, D, E, F, and H to identify where this pesky plant may be hiding through community removal events.

CKISS will adding a new addition to the project through providing training for landowners, residents and volunteers on how to safely and effectively remove the plant.

They will also be lending out equipment to community groups and individuals who are interested in participating in the removal efforts.

If you have seen this plant while exploring your local area, you can let CKISS know by submitting all the details through the Kootenay Broom Busters Form.