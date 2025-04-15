Nelson's popular Lakeside Park has report of coyote on premises

Photo: File Nelson Police Department officers had a call for service pertaining to a coyote in Lakeside Park.

It is not uncommon to see four-legged creatures in the city's major waterfront public space, Lakeside Park.

However, it is uncommon to see a coyote that far down into the city. On Thursday night, during a routine patrol on Lakeside Drive, a Nelson Police Department officer was approached by a citizen reporting the presence of a coyote in the area.

The officer located the animal and verified that it was neither aggressive nor approaching people. After some time, the coyote wandered into Lakeside Park. Conservation officers were notified of the sighting.

"The coyote is not considered a suspect in any crimes," noted NPD special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release.

The Nelson Police Department advises residents to keep pets indoors at night and reminds citizens to contact the Nelson Conservation Office at 877-952-7277 if they encounter a wild animal within city limits.

Calls for service

Members of the Nelson Police Department responded to 80 calls for service in the city of Nelson during the reporting period of April 6-11.