Kaslo, Nakusp Selkirk College learning centres to close due to ‘financial challenges’

Photo: Submitted Selkirk College's Nakusp Learning Centre (pictured) and the Kaslo Learning Centre will be closing later this year.

The first domino has fallen in the funding shortfall created out of a loss of international students.

Selkirk College will be closing its learning centres in Kaslo and Nakusp later this year as it addresses financial challenges in the post-secondary sector.

Recent federal restrictions on international student recruitment have led to a loss of $9 million in revenue for the 2025/26 fiscal year for Selkirk College. The closures come after careful consideration of enrolment trends and program delivery costs.

“While this decision wasn’t made lightly, it’s part of a larger plan to ensure Selkirk College remains financial sustainable and continues to serve our region for generations to come,” said Selkirk College president Maggie Matear. “(W)e’ll be consulting with them on what some alternative delivery models could look like.”

Selkirk College anticipated a 60 to 85 per cent reduction in international students over the next two years. To date, as a result of the fiscal constraints imposed by federal policy changes, there has been an identified reduction of 41.8 full-time equivalent employees across all employee groups in the college. This includes layoffs, contract non-renewals, early retirements, voluntary work reductions and decisions to not backfill vacant positions.

Over the past five years, the Kaslo Learning Centre averaged 12 full-time equivalent (FTE) students in Academic Upgrading & Development (AUD) programs, while Nakusp averaged 13 FTEs in AUD.

Selkirk College also delivered some short-term continuing education programs in the communities. Despite the value these programs provide to local residents, the cost of delivering them is substantially higher than in larger centres.

The Kaslo Learning Centre will close on June 30. The Nakusp Learning Centre will close Dec. 31, to accommodate some continuing education programming that has already been planned. The college is working closely with its unions and will share more information about the impact on employees in the weeks ahead.

