Columbia Basin Climate Source website improves action in exploring local climate trends

Photo: Submitted Columbia Basin Climate Source website makes it easy for Basin residents to understand local climate impacts, take action and explore community solutions that support a more climate-resilient region.

The puzzling picture of the many impacts of climate change may become clearer after the development of a new tool to foster resilience.

As the impacts of climate change become more evident, building climate resilience is essential for the future of the Columbia Basin. To support residents and communities in taking action and adapting to these changes, the Columbia Basin Climate Source website has been updated with a more user-friendly design.

The site — a Columbia Basin Trust initiative developed by Selkirk Innovates — is available at basinclimatesource.ca.

“Basin residents have expressed a strong desire for clear, locally relevant information to help them understand the impacts of climate change and what they can do to build resilience in their communities,” said Will Nixon, director, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“The updated Climate Source website now offers the tools, inspiration and resources people need to take climate action and contribute to a more resilient region.”

Originally launched in 2019 and expanded in 2021, the earlier version of the site primarily presented data through maps. The revamped site now features easier navigation and new content, organized into three key themes:

Understand local impacts: how climate change is affecting the environment, economy and communities across the Basin, including detailed climate projections for specific areas;

Learn what to do: find practical, actionable ways individuals and households can reduce emissions, conserve resources and support local resilience; and

Explore local solutions: community-led projects and initiatives are underway across the Basin, from clean energy solutions to climate adaptation efforts.

“Everything on the website has been designed with the Basin’s unique needs in mind,” said Lauren Rethoret, project manager and lead researcher, Selkirk College. “We want users to feel empowered with the knowledge they need to reduce emissions, adapt to climate change, and work together to build a more resilient region.”