Nelson police and fire department respond to dumpster fire

Photo: File Nelson Police Department officers were called to a dumpster fire Sunday morning that caused significant damage.

A dumpster fire set Sunday morning by vandals caused “significant” property damage, according to police.

Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers and Nelson Fire Rescue firefighters were called to respond to an out-of-control fire behind a dumpster early Sunday morning.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident, but it caused significant property damage,” said NPD special Const. Silk Edwards in a statement.

The fire was ignited in the early hours by two individuals but the incident was captured on CCTV footage. Edwards said the video showed the suspects starting the fire behind the dumpster and feeding it until the flames grew to an uncontrollable state.

Once the blaze reached approximately five feet high, both individuals fled the scene.

“A member of the Nelson fire department noticed the flames and promptly called for backup,” said Edwards.

Police and firefighters quickly responded, bringing the fire under control before it could spread to nearby buildings.

“Several suspects have been identified in connection with the case, which remains under investigation,” Edwards concluded.

The exact dollar figure and the extent of the damage were unavailable from police.