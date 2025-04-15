Kootenay unemployment rate improves from previous year with slight job growth

Photo: Samantha Holomay The Kootenay region's job market has seen year-over-year improvement with a slight dip in recent months.

New employment numbers released by WorkBC suggest that the Kootenay region's unemployment rate has improved over the years, but has fallen slightly in the last few months.

The Kootenay region saw a year-over-year decline in unemployment rates between 2024 and 2025, but according to Statistics Canada, the region had an unemployment rate of 5.7 per cent in March 2025, compared to seven per cent in March 2024.

The unemployment rate has been on an upward trajectory since 2023, rising from 5.3 per cent, and has remained consistently higher than the provincial unemployment rate, that currently at 6.1 per cent.

The data combines the West and East Kootenay regions that includes communities such as Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Cranbrook, Creston and Kimberly.

The 5.7 per cent unemployment rate remains unchanged from February’s number. Despite a slight job growth, the unemployment rate increased due to a larger workforce.

In recent months, the retail and service sectors saw significant losses, while manufacturing and construction showed year-over-year growth.

The Minister of Jobs Economic Development and Innovation has attributed these recent losses in the retail and service sectors to the ending of many seasonal job contracts.

“We are seeing consumers pull back a little bit on spending right now as well,” said Diana Gibson. “But there might be a pickup ... (T)he numbers are looking good for Canadian tourism.”

Forestry, mining, oil and gas, fishing, hunting and trapping has accounted for around one tenth of all Kootenay employment since 2019. However, healthcare and social assistance jobs account for the highest number of jobs with 16.3 per cent of the region's job industry.

However, it’s important to note that only a small portion of B.C.’s population lives in the Kootenay region. The region also has the highest median age of all the economic regions.

WorkBC has projected that 14,140 more jobs will open up between 2024-2029, but due to the growth of the job market but rather because the number of people retiring.

Only 16.3 per cent of the projected jobs opening up in the next five years will be due to economic growth, while 83.7 per cent will be a result of people retiring.