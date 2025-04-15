Nelson falls 22 spots on B.C.'s list of the most economically resilient cities

Photo: Samantha Holomay Nelson has dropped 22 spots in the list of BC's most economically resilient cities in 2025

No Kootenay communities cracked the top 25 of BC Businesses's B.C.’s Economically Resilient Cities in 2025 list; rather they plummeted from their previously held spots.

While Richmond was the biggest loser of all, dropping 26 spots, Nelson dropped 23 spots this year, coming in at 45 out of 50. This is a stark contrast from last year's list, which ranked Nelson at 22.

Photo: BC Business B.C.'s Most Economically Resilient Cities in 2025

Photo: BC Business B.C.'s Most Economically Resilient Cities in 2025

The list ranks 50 municipalities in B.C. with populations of at least 10,000 residents to identify their potential for growth, job creation, economic diversity, vulnerability and residents' overall sense of belonging. It should be noted that the method is designed to hyperbolize the difference between the municipalities' vital signs.

Some of the factors include how easy it is to get a job or start a business in the area.

The scores are ranked by the following point system:

Five-year population growth (10 points)

Household financial vulnerability (15 points)

Resident sense of belonging (5 points)

Rental vacancy rate (10 points)

Residential sales (10 points)

Housing starts per 10,000 residents (10 points)

Change in jobs pr 10,000 (10 points)

Average annual employment rate (10 points)

Economic diversity (10 points)

Nelson’s significant drop could be in part due to its low vacancy and employment rates. According to WorkBC, the region's employment rates sit a 5.7 per cent, with a reported 80,700 unemployed residents compared to the 26,320 job openings expected to open up between 2024-2034.