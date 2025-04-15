Edgewood farmers head back to court, fate of 400 ostriches looms

Photo: Katie Pasitney

Universal Ostrich Farm Inc. are headed back to court today for a judicial hearing that will decide the fate of 400 ostriches.

The legal proceedings started on December 31, after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a notice ordering the cull of the farm’s 400 ostriches following an avian flu outbreak.

The hearing will have a dual purpose as it will cover the initial judicial decision and the CFIA’s appeal of the judge's previous decision to halt the cull after ruling that the farm has faced irreparable damage. The judge also ruled that the CFIA should consider other methods under the Health of Animals Act.

The government also filed a motion to determine whether the judge's decision truly restricts the CFIA from culling the ostriches or if they can use alternative legal provisions to do so.

The outcome could be a pivotal moment for the future of the CFIA’s stamping out policy, which has come under scrutiny in recent months by the farm, their supporters, animal advocates and scientists in and outside of Canada.

“We don't stamp out natural immunity, we protect the survivors,” said Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. farmer Katie Pasitney said in an email to Castanet.

“We can create change. Change that can save millions of animals, our agricultural industries and food security.”

The court proceeding are slated to happen over the next two days, from April 15-16.