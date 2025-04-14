Panel, presentation and discussion on challenges of climate change in Kootenay region

Photo: Helicat Canada website

Climate change is bringing new challenges to all areas, especially in areas like Nelson that thrive on outdoor recreation and tourism.

So the question of how to protect the region’s economy and community while adapting to change will be explored on Tuesday night (7 p.m.) at the Capitol Theatre.

The social change group, Protect Our Winters Canada, will be staging a free “town hall” in Nelson featuring local leaders, athletes and climate scientists to discuss the future.

The event is supported by the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce and will be moderated by chamber incoming president Rebeckah Hornung, and will include a panel of local businesses participating in round table discussion.

Protect Our Winters Canada is a “passionate community of outdoor enthusiasts, professional athletes and industry leaders” united to advocate for policy solutions to climate change.

“We believe our love of adventure in nature demands our participation in the fight to save and protect it,” read the organizations’ website.

The event is presented by Helicat Canada Sustainability Fund. The fund is a guest-funded initiative focused on supporting research and management projects that enable the HeliCat sector to improve its operating practices.