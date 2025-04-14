Emergency preparedness funding delivered to strengthen emergency support services in Kootenay-Boundary

Photo: Province of B.C. Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

This summer Kootenay communities will have a little more support when emergency services need to be delivered.

Four local governments will be receiving money through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, a suite of funding programs designed to help local governments and First Nations better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate.

The regional districts of Central Kootenay, Kootenay Boundary, Village of New Denver and the City of Castlegar are receiving funding that will help to better support people who need to evacuate from their homes during emergencies.

The province will be supporting organizations through investments in training and equipment, said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay-Central.

“As summer approaches, it's more important than ever to help make sure our communities are prepared in case of emergencies,” she said.

The following local communities are receiving funding:

Central Kootenay Regional District: equipment and training for ESS volunteers ($40,000);

New Denver: ESS IT equipment and training ($40,000);

Castlegar: ESS team IT upgrades and reception centre modernization ($8,964); and

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary: ESS technology update ($40,000).

“Having up-to-date technology can make a big difference when responding to emergencies, especially in some of our more remote areas here in B.C.,” said Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee. “This funding for the RDKB and the city of Castlegar will help modernize local emergency support services and keep people safer.”

The fund will provide $5 million for 113 local projects across the province in the latest round of funding. The money will help communities expand their capacity to provide emergency support services through volunteer recruitment and retention, volunteer training, and the purchase of equipment.

The programs include public notification and evacuation-route planning, emergency operations centre equipment and training, volunteer and composite fire department equipment and training, and Indigenous cultural safety and humility training.