Selkirk College students transform maps from screens to physical models

Photo: Bob Hall Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Program students Nimona Rice (left) and Laura Sturtridge (right) worked with their peers in the Digital Fabrication Design program to transform what is on their screens and bring it to a more tangible object.

Taking part in a cross-program project, Selkirk College students created a stunning collection of detailed, layered maps and 3D prints that provide an interactive way to visualize geographic information.

Students from the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Program and Digital Fabrication Design (DFAB) program teamed-up for an innovative collaboration that brings digital mapping to life through physical models.

The project was hosted at Selkirk Technology Access Centre (STAC) in Trail, where participants merged GIS data with additive and subtractive manufacturing techniques, allowing students to bridge the gap between virtual and physical landscapes.

“One of the coolest parts about this collaboration is it allows our GIS students, who work primarily almost 100 per cent in the virtual world, to see how their virtual data translates into the real world and physical space,” said GIS program instructor Ariel Langhorn.

The success of the collaboration stems from GIS students contributing their expertise in spatial data, while DFAB Program students brought their knowledge of manufacturing processes. Beyond the tangible results, the project emphasized real-world experience for learners.

“For the DFAB students, it mimics a real-life scenario for when our students graduate and enter the workforce, where they will be helping their clients bring an idea to life, from design to manufacturing,” said DFAB instructor Shawn Curran.

The hands-on approach not only enhanced learning, but fostered cross-disciplinary skills, preparing students for future careers where digital and physical worlds increasingly intersect.

Students expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration and engaging with new disciplines.

“So far, I’ve enjoyed getting out of the computer lab and seeing a different program and what they do,” said GIS student Emma Schroder. “And also, just bringing what we do on the computer to life.”