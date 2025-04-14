There is a new vintage shop in Nelson and it may not be around forever

Photo: Samantha Holomay

There’s a new temporary pop-up shop in Nelson that just sprang up.

Lisa Winter said she decided to open up the temporary store on a whim after she had a medical episode upon returning from an eight-day trip working as a backcountry cook.

“I had to reinvent myself,” she said.

After driving by and noticing the empty store space, she asked the neighbouring business if she could rent it out to host a temporary vintage pop-up shop.

The shop, located at 511 Lake Street, boasts a variety of different refurbished clothing items, furniture, decoration books and shoes for people to reuse.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Keeping it local, she even has some pieces from Lillie and Cohoe, who have been designing, cutting and stitching thousands of hats for over three decades in her Nelson shop.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The shop doesn't actually have an official name yet, but Winter said she has given the shop an unofficial nickname.

"I'm thinking of naming it under the classic sign, because it is under the classic sign."

Although temporary, Winter said she hopes to draw in more people to the shop. If it turns out to be a hit, she may have the opportunity to stick around longer than she anticipated.