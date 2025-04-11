RCMP officers assisting Nelson Police Department

Photo: File

A shortage of police officers for the city's police service has the nation's police force stepping up and stepping in.

The RCMP will once again be assisting the Nelson Police Department (NPD) in "maintaining service delivery to the citizens, businesses and visitors" of Nelson as the NPD experiences staffing shortages.

"RCMP officers will be augmenting some Nelson Police Department shifts where we are short officers, so do not be surprised when you call for assistance or to report a crime and an RCMP officer arrives," said Shiloh Perkins, NPD executive assistant and police board secretary, in a statement.

"Although we have hired new NPD officers, recent developments and some unexpected departures have made this move necessary," Perkins said.

Perkins said the NPD wanted to "reassure the public that there will be no change or disruption" in the service.