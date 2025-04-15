Salmo spring clean up days let residents dispose of unwanted waste

Photo: Samantha Holomay

It’s that time of year again. Spring is upon us, and it’s time to declutter your yards from the waste that may have accumulated over the winter season.

Spring Clean Up in Salmo will be held from May 14 to 15. Residents will have the opportunity to get rid of their organic waste.

All waste must be out and ready for pickup by 8 a.m. If you plan to throw away branches or sticks, make sure they are tied up and left in one location.

Other organic material that will be accepted for pick up, such as grass and leaves, must be collected and placed in transparent trash bags.

Rocks, corrugated cardboard and all recycled household items and materials will not be picked up.

If you have any questions, visit the Village of Salmo website or contact the office at 250-357-9433.