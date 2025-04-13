Communities rally to raise funds for victims and families of fatal Kaslo avalanche

Photo: Kaslo - Stellar Heliskiing Flickr

Over half a million dollars has been raised for the families and the surviving victim of the deadly avalanche incident that happened near Kaslo last month.

Three men died and one was injured after getting caught in an avalanche while waiting to be picked up by the Stellar Heli Skiing helicopter on March 24, in the Purcell mountain range just east of Kootenay Lake.

The four men involved in the incident were Jason Remple, 53, from Kaslo, Jeff Keenan, 44, from Whistler, Alex Pashley, 45, from Idaho and Clay Mitchell, 40, from Nelson.

Remple owned Stellar Heli Skiing and was working as a lead guide when the incident occurred.

Remple, Keenan and Pashley passed away at the scene from their injuries while Mitchell was discovered in critical condition and was rushed to the Trail ICU.

The campaign for Keenan's wife and daughter has raised $398,823 as of April 11, and the campaign for Remple’s family has raised $116,051. Mitchell, who survived the ordeal, has raised $150,155.

According to the GoFundMe page, Mitchell sustained massive amounts of damage to his legs, has undergone multiple surgeries and is on the long road to recovery.