Town launches community survey to help enhance local fire response efforts

Photo: Town of Creston

The Town of Creston is asking community members to take a survey to help enhance local fire services.

Intending to create a 10-year community-driven Fire Master Plan, the town has partnered with Emergency Management Group (EMG) experts to create a detailed survey for the residents of Creston.

EMG provides frameworks, training and mock exercises for fire departments and emergency response teams to help create response plans for water rescue, fire suppression, industrial and confined space rescue operations.

The survey comes on the heels of the provincial government releasing a warning of drought conditions for the 2025 summer season.

The survey will be open until April 25, and you must be signed in or create a Town of Creston account to take the survey.

For more information, head to the Town of Creston website.