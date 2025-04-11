Primer for annual Toad Watch near Nakusp to be hosted by Wildsight

Photo: Wildsight website screenshot

Toad Watch is back on.

Revelstoke’s Wildsight is giving prospective toad watchers a sneak preview of the event — which takes place in early August — with an online information session on Monday, April 14 (7 p.m.).

The Toad Watch program is a volunteer-led identification and conservation project to help the western toad — a blue-listed species — cross from their year round habitat to their breeding grounds in the wetlands of the Columbia River.

“Each year western toads move downslope from their forest habitat on Mt. Mackenzie and Mt. Cartier, to breed in the marshes at the edge of the Columbia River,” read a statement from Wildsight Revelstoke.

“The adults then return to the forest followed by the toadlets in late July or early to mid-August (temperature dependent). Each crossing means traversing Airport Way which can be busy with residential, business and recreational traffic.”

Wildsight Revelstoke is looking to improve the survival rate for adult western toads and toadlets by helping them to cross Airport Way during their peak migration times and collecting data to inform management measures.

With the help of volunteers, people will visit Airport Way at dusk and on rainy days to record data and move toads off of the road. Toad Watch activities include recording the sex, vitality status, location and direction of travel to collect information on the local population of western toads.

Those interested in participating in Toad Watch 2025, can contact [email protected], and attend the online information session on Monday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The session will also be recorded.