All-candidates forums set for West Kootenay corner of electoral district

Voters in the western corner of the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies electoral district have two opportunities to meet the candidates after the Nelson and Trail chambers of commerce have announced their dates.

It is a quick one-two, back-to-back combination with Nelson on April 23 and Trail on April 24, but both in non-forum like settings. There are six candidates vying for votes, including Rob Morrison (Conservatives), Jim Wiedrick (independent), Kallee Lins (NDP) and Reggie Goldsbury (Liberals) are confirmed. Also running are Steven Maffioli of the Green Party and Laurie Baird of the People's Party of Canada.

The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce will be staging a candidate meet-and-greet at the Adventure Hotel banquet room on Wednesday, April 23 between 5-7 p.m.

“We will set this up as a hybrid Business-after-Business event between 5-6 p.m. with general mingling and ‘buttonholing’ of candidates in a social setting,” said chamber executive director Tom Thomson.

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a podium and microphone set up which will allow all the candidates a three-minute introduction to themselves, their policies and reasons for running.

“We will also have a series of questions developed on federal policy and each candidate will be asked to draw a question from the question vault and have two minutes to speak on the topic,” said Thomson.

The Trail and District Chamber of Commerce will also combine the candidate meet-and-greet with its Business-after-Business event, moving up to the Prestige in Rossland on April 24.

“All candidates are invited to attend, but there will be no speaking opportunities for the candidates — just a chance to mingle,” said chamber executive director Erika Krest.

Go east, young voter

Voters can also attend the all-candidates forum in Cranbrook on April 14 at the Key City Theatre, with candidates fielding a series of questions submitted anonymously by the audience prior to the event.

For those unable to attend, a recording of the event will be available on the Artistic Media Productions YouTube page following the event.

Today in Kimberley voters will have the opportunity to hear confirmed candidates mix it up in the all-candidates forum. The event — hosted by the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce — will take place at McKim Middle School in Kimberley at 6:45 p.m. It will not be televised or recorded.

Invermere will host candidates on Tuesday, April 15 (6 p.m.) at David Thompson Secondary School. Sparwood will also have an all-candidates forum, taking place on April 16 (6:30 p.m.) at the Causeway Bay Hotel (Emerald room), and Fernie will host the candidate crew on April 17 (6:30 p.m.) at Park Place Lodge.

Advance polls for the electoral district open from April 18-21, with the general voting day set for April 28.