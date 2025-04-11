Reel good fishing hits hard on the line during spring break on the big lake

Photo: Submitted Kokanee salmon

Fisherfolk caught a break during spring break with a break in the tough fishing on Kootenay Lake, according to the Reel Fishing Report.

While February and early March were some tougher fishing, said Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Fishing Charters, the second half of March turned into one of the best stretches of fishing.

“Typically it takes until later in April before things start to pick up,” he said. “But the past few weeks have seen the water temperature warm up a couple of degrees and the fish are becoming more active.”

A couple of the best days in late March saw people hooking into more than 20 rainbow trout each day.

“Unprecedented for this time of year, but we’ll take it,” said Reed.

Rainbows between two-to-five pounds have been normal, however, there have been a few between seven-to-10 pounds lately. Bull trout have been few and far between, Reed explained, although there is the odd one caught between three-to-six pounds.

“The annual Easter Bull Trout derby at Woodbury will be coming up soon, so we’ll see what that brings,” said Reed.

Speaking of kokanee

The limited kokanee fishery in the West Arm of Kootenay Lake happened April 1-3 and there were definitely some mixed reports.

“I’m not sure if it was the inconsistent weather or just the lack of fish, but it was definitely tough fishing,” said Reed. “We actually gave up on fishing the West Arm and headed to the main lake for more action, as the rainbows have been more active.”

The fishing on the main lake has been consistent and should only get better as the water warms up, he added.

If you want to get in on the spring action, click here for information.

Speaking of the Columbia River

Heading into April is the beginning of some pretty good river fishing, said Reed.

The water level is very low right now and the fish are concentrated, he said.

“There’s been some really good days in the lower end of the river towards Trail,” Reed explained. “Now that the weather seems to have warmed up, we will be spending some more time on the river and can keep the reports coming.”

What are they biting on?

Rainbows have been crushing the bucktails lately.

“Our favourite Lux Flies have been lucky numbers: 203, 210, 215, and 222,” said Reed. “And to mix it up, we always have one of our favourite Gibbs spoons out there. In fact, our spoons have caught our only few bull trout lately.”

The usual Gibbs croc in the brass/fire stripe has been working, as well as the latest addition of the herring aid croc.

“How did I not already have one of these?” Reed said.

Downriggers have been slow, but when people do manage to hook up, it’s usually on the Gibbs STS flasher followed by the green pistachio hoochie.

“Either way, it’s always good to have an assortment of surface lines and deep lines to mix it up,” he said.