Prevel: A family-friendly rave experience comes to Procter in May

Photo: Submitted Kootenay Lake village

This spring the West Kootenay welcomes a fresh take on rave culture with Prevel — a family-friendly event blending music, movement, food and community.

A presentation of Kootenay-based BPM Communications, Prevel takes place on May 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the new 246-acre Kootenay Lake Village in Procter.

Prevel is not just a party — it is a rehearsal and fundraiser for Revel — a larger festival which takes place in August — said organizer and creator of the event, Nora Dawn Tribe, also known as DJ Rah.

“It is a chance for DJs, dancers, families and festival lovers to come together in rhythm and flow before the main event,” she said in a statement.

Prevel will feature live sets from 14 local multi-generational DJs supporting Revel — including one of the youngest in the Kootenay region — a special performance by Puppets on the Move, some yoga with Heather Boyer, a gourmet vegan menu by chef extraordinaire Justin Cameron, a kid-friendly zone to keep children entertained, and ample on-site camping for those who wish to stay the night.

“Set against the backdrop of Kootenay Lake, Prevel invites people of all walks of life to experience rave culture in a safe, inclusive and inspiring space,” said Nora Dawn Tribe. “One love.”

Photo: Contributed

A look ahead to Revel

Revel is a boutique, family-friendly electronic music festival born from the creative mind of Nora Dawn Tribe.

The multi-disciplinary artist and visionary handcrafts every detail of the festival with care. Set by the Similkameen river during the magical Perseids meteor shower, Revel runs from Aug. 7-10. Revel offers an intimate, 200-person gathering where music, art, nature and connection come together in a vibrant, heart-centered space.