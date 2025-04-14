B.C. restaurant industry faces continued challenges amid culinary labour shortages

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Kyle Dampsy, owner of The Block and Railtown in Nelson, said that the amount of taxation, the increasing cost of goods, and the looming tariffs have left many restaurants with no choice but to shut their doors.

“I think that we will see a lot more closing,” he said. “Some restaurant owners don't see staying open being worthwhile anymore, so that alone could be a good forecast indicator.”

Dampsy said that his restaurant had the highest revenue taxation ever since opening. He added that they also accumulated more debt than they had anticipated, despite opening up only a few years ago.

Unlike other restaurants, he said that he hasn’t had to make any cuts to employment, but he expects to see the trend of restaurants closing to continue, likening it to an ‘epidemic.’

According to Statistics Canada, B.C. saw a six per cent drop in the total number of food service and drinking places from January 2024 to 2025.

Dampsy added that he knows of a couple of restaurants in the Nelson area that are preparing to quietly shut their doors.

“Friends of mine in the industry have said that they just don't have the wherewithal anymore.”

The B.C. restaurant industry has endured continued challenges over the few years with persisting culinary labour shortages, and rising production costs. Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said that he expects the service industry to be in a deep crisis in the next four or five months.

“It’s just a weird time right now,” he said. “Year after year, the industry has had no break since the pandemic.”

Piggbacking on struggles that restaurants experienced over the last four years, restaurant owners were already struggling to keep their heads above water.

"It's going to be a crisis,” said Tostenson.

He explained that small restaurant businesses took on a lot of debt during the pandemic, as many opted to borrow money from the provincial government to help alleviate the increase in food and property taxes.

He pointed out that the provincial government has also reduced the number of student visas and made cuts to the Provincial Nominee program. The program helps to bring in skilled foreign workers, including culinary positions, to municipalities across the province. As a result, the industry is facing a significant labour shortage.

When asked what some of the potential solutions could be to help keep the industry afloat, Tostenson suggested there needs to be work done to attract more Canadians to culinary positions to get the message that the career is worthwhile.

“It’s not a problem for front of house because it’s flexible,” he said. “The problem is Canadians don't get excited about being a cook or chef in the kitchen.”

The province's aging population has also played a role in the reshaping of the job market. According to WorkBC, the province is anticipating 60 per cent of the expected job openings in B.C. over the next decade will arise from workers retiring. WorkSafe BC reports that 252,100 sales and service sector jobs are expected to open up from 2024-2034.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Tostenson remains optimistic.

“Ultimately, I think we are going to come out of this stronger. We may be weaker for a while, but I think we will come out of this in a better place.”