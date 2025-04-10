Three West Kootenay senior’s housing projects receive boost with critical backup power installation

Photo: Submitted With support from Columbia Basin Trust, Abbey Manor in Kaslo will install a new backup power system to help ensure 10 seniors? housing units remain safe and functional during power outages.

A backup power system installation will be giving a Kaslo senior citizen’s manor a boost in case of a prolonged power outage, thanks to a Columbia Basin Trust grant.

The Kaslo and District Senior Citizen’s Shelter Society is installing a backup power system at Abbey Manor in Kaslo to enhance its emergency readiness through the CBT. The $254,000 project — using an 80 kW diesel-fuel generator with 400A automatic transfer switch — will ensure that essential services will remain operational during power outages.

“Having reliable backup power is absolutely critical for our senior facility,” said Phil Trotter, board member, Kaslo and District Senior Citizen's Shelter Society, in a statement.

“Our facility operates specialized equipment for residents, and without power, we would be unable to provide the care they need,” he added. “This support ensures we can maintain a safe and comfortable environment during extended power outages.”

Like Abbey Manor, other seniors’ housing facilities around the Basin will soon be better equipped to ensure safety and comfort during prolonged power disruptions. Columbia Basin Trust is supporting organizations in rural communities that are prone to power outages to purchase and install backup power systems.

These upgrades will help maintain essential services — such as heating, cooling, ventilation and medical equipment — even when the grid goes down.

"These projects ensure that essential services like heating, cooling and medical equipment continue running when they are needed most, offering peace of mind to residents,” said Ulli Mueller, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

With over $2.3 million in Trust support, these projects will enhance emergency readiness for 141 seniors’ affordable rental housing units in four communities across the Basin.

Nakusp’s Arrowtarian Senior Citizens Society will receive $1.3 million for a backup power supply — a diesel-fuel generator with 400A automatic transfer switch — for five buildings to support 50 affordable rental units for seniors.

Also, the Salmo and Area Supportive Housing Society will be getting $266,000 for a backup power supply — using a 60 kW diesel-fuel generator with 600A automatic transfer switch — to support 20 affordable rental units for seniors.

— with files from Kathleen Hart, Columbia Basin Trust