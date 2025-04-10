Rebeckah Hornung takes top chamber post with aim to rise above tariff-tarnished landscape

Photo: Submitted

Unlike a certain president in an American country south of the Canadian border, the new president of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce is taking power to make sure everyone succeeds.

Although she doesn’t have the power of executive orders, incoming chamber president Rebeckah Hornung — elected March 27 at the chamber annual general meeting — does have the responsibility to provide leadership to the board of directors, and help guide the economic ship which is the local business community.

“This role is very much a team effort, and I’m eager to work alongside the new chamber board to support our executive director in managing the organization effectively,” she said. “My goal is to uphold the strong reputation the Nelson chamber has built by fostering collaboration with the local business community and continuing to advocate on their behalf with our government partners.”

With uncertainty at all levels of the Canadian economy right now due to the economic havoc dealt by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff tirade, the message delivered to the local membership has not wavered. For years, the chamber has advocated for reducing interprovincial trade barriers to make it easier for B.C. companies to deliver their products to consumers across Canada, said Hornung.

“With the evolving situation in the United States, it seems likely that these internal barriers will continue to diminish, which will ultimately benefit businesses and consumers alike,” she pointed out.

“From a local perspective, the chamber has been a strong proponent of the ‘Think Local First’ campaign. We encourage our community to buy local and support our regional businesses as it plays a crucial role in strengthening our local economy. In today’s environment, this message resonates more than ever before.”

New sheriff in town

Hornung won’t be assuming the title of president until April 16, with outgoing president Karen Bennett handing over the reins at that point.

But it was a journey that began for Hornung two years ago when she was asked to step into the role of vice president.

“The assumption was that I would move into the president role when Karen moved into the past president position after her two-year term,” she pointed out. “With that being said, I am passionate about this community and believe in the value that our local businesses bring to it. To have the opportunity to serve on their behalf is an honour.”

Hornung graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the Haskayne School of Business in Calgary and has been building her career in the tourism and hospitality industry ever since. She has worked primarily in the ski resort world until this fall when she took the role of general manager at Baldface.

Originally from Nova Scotia, she moved to Nelson 15 years ago when she was offered a position at Whitewater Ski Resort.

“(At) what I consider the best ski resort in Western Canada,” she said. “I was drawn to Nelson not only for the incredible outdoor recreation opportunities but also for its vibrant and passionate community, rich in arts, culture and so much more,” she said.