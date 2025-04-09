Christina Lake castle on the market for $1.5M

An unusual home is on the market in the West Kootenay.

This unique white castle, built in 1976, hit the market for $1.5 million on April 7, 2025. It appears to be on a discount; in 2022 it was listed for $1.65 million.

Located near Christina Lake, it may look like a miniature castle from a European fairy tale, but it's also a sustainable home.

It has its own micro-hydroelectric power system, a 30,000-gallon cistern, and greenhouses. There's also a small orchard, outdoor gardens, and a chicken run.

The castle-like design touches aren't just on the outside.

"The interior of the castle is abundant with charm and character, containing unique coloured concrete floors and wood features, impressive arched doors and windows, and amazing stained-glass windows," reads the REW listing by Brody Mader.

The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms; the three bedrooms are located in the circular tower and accessed by a spiral staircase.

The castle also has a fair amount of space. It's located on a 22-acre piece of property with nothing but forest around it. It's situated on a ridge above the community of Christina Lake, which itself is located on the southern end of Christina Lake.

